2023 Texas four-star Kedrick Reescano picks Michigan State

Michigan State earned their second commit in the 2023 class when four-star running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decision via social media Monday evening.

Reescano—who holds offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, Houston, and more—is the first recruiting win for Michigan State's newly appointed running backs coach Effrem Reed.

Reed spent the last two years as an analyst working directly under Jay Johnson and former MSU assistant coach William Peagler. Reed—who was briefly hired by Georgia Southern—had yet to leave for his new job and was ultimately Mel Tucker's first call following the departure of Peagler.

Saturday was Reescano's second time visiting Michigan State in the past few months. The four-star first visited East Lansing for the MSU-Michigan game in late-October.

“The trip was so live, right from the jump,” Kedrick Reescano told SpartanMag.com back in November. "My favorite part was watching Kenneth Walker run all over the other team.”

Reescano racked up 1,945 yards and 25 touchdowns for New Caney during the 2021-22 season. New Caney competes in Division 1 5A in Texas high school football finishing 7-4 on the season. Reescano and his New Caney team lost to Dallas (TX) Highland Park in the playoffs which is home to 2022 MSU signee Jack Stone.

SpartanMag.com's Jason Killop spoke to New Caney assistant coach Blake Reeve prior to today's announcement.

"The combination of his size and athleticism. He is a 45’+ triple jumper at 205 pounds that can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He is a physical down hill back and I think that’s why Michigan State has coveted him from the start," Reeve said.

"His stiff arm is elite," Reeve continued. "The strength and balance he has with that is the best I’ve been around. And of course the off the field attributes. He is always in a great attitude and works his tail off everyday in whatever we ask him to do. That was instilled in him by his parents Courtney and Cedrick."

Reeve also talked about Reescano not being complacent and will continue to work at his craft:

"Of course. We talk about not getting complacent. You haven’t arrived yet," Reeve said. "There is still a lot to work on and he knows that. He has done a great job this off-season of just going to work and trying to improve his game in all areas."

Reescano joins Dexter (MI) four-star tight end Brennan Parachek as the first two commits in the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class.