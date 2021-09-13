2023 Rivals100 WR Zachariah Branch talks Michigan State interest

One of the prospects Michigan State offered on September 1st was 2023 Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch. The younger brother of 2022 Rivals100 recruit Zion Branch , Zachariah is also a high level recruit. Both brothers having received offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and many more.

Playing for the one of the top High Schools in the country, Branch has lived up to his top-100 ranking making plays on offense and special teams.

Michigan State was not the only school to communicate with Branch on September 1st, as he cites Ohio State and USC as the first to reach out. Branch also said he heard from "Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and the list could keep going."

As for Michigan State, Mel Tucker and WR GA Jack Tabb called on September 1st with an offer.

"I spoke with coach Tucker and coach Tabb!" Branch said, "Coach Tucker is great. He is a great personality and he's very genuine as well."

Hearing from the head coach was different and felt special to Branch.

"I spoke with coach Tucker on the phone when they offered me." Branch said, "It was very exciting to hear from Coach Tucker. It made a huge impact on the way other schools recruit and how Michigan State recruits! I believe that they were the only program who’s head coach let me I had earned an offer from their school! It was a great experience."

Courtney Hawkins has began building a relationship with Branch after the offer and has already began to make a good impression.

As far as Michigan State as a whole Branch said, "It’s great just being able to build a relationship with such great coaches and such a great program."

Michigan State has two current players on the roster that attended Bishop Gorman in WR Jalen Nailor and freshman LB Maa Gaoteote both of whom have a relationship with Branch.

"I’m cool with both of them and Maa was actually one of my teammates last year during the covid season!" Branch said, "Yes, I spoke with Maa about MSU. We were working out together and he was telling me it’s great! He loves it all aspects of it."

Although he has former Bishop Gorman teammates all over the country, Branch says having references at Michigan State helps them in his recruitment.

"It definitely boosts my interest just because they are guys from my hometown and are able to excel in a different environment which is great!" Branch said.

Branch has no visits planned for the fall besides joining his older brother, Zion, on his official visits to Alabama and Clemson.