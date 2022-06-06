Georgia offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov discusses recent MSU official
Alpharetta (GA) Denmark three-star 2023 OT Shamurad Umarov was in East Lansing this past weekend for the first of his four official visits in June. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman named his final f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news