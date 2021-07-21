2023 four-star LB Caleb Herring planning visit to Michigan State

2023 Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale four-star linebacker Caleb Herring , one of the top players in all of Tennessee, is planning to be in East Lansing on July 31 for the Spartans' junior day event. Herring, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 215-pounds, holds offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Tennessee, Michigan, South Carolina, and many more.

Herring spoke with defensive line coach Ron Burton and graduate assistant Gerren DuHart when he was offered back in May. Since the offer, DuHart has taken the role of primary recruiter and is keeping in contact with Herring on a weekly basis.

"I’ve been talking with Coach DuHart ever since I got my offer," Herring said. "It’s real good. Coach DuHart is a cool guy, building a relationship with him has been fun. We’ve talked basically every week."

One thing about Michigan State that really catches Herrings' attention is the agricultural program. DuHart has put together a strong pitch, which has Herrings' full attention. Taking the forefront is Michigan State Universities' rank as the No. 7 overall College of Agricultural and Natural Resources program in the nation.

"They’re obviously a good football team, but they also have great education. God forbid I don’t make it to the NFL, but they are a school with great education and they are really close with a great agricultural path I want to go down," Herring said. "Coach DuHart was big with teaching me all that."

DuHart and Michigan State made a big enough impression to convince Herring and his family to come check out East Lansing:

"Me and my mom have been talking about going to the cookout on the 31st," Herring told SpartanMag. "I hope it’s as good as I think it’ll be. I hope the coaches make me feel like I’m at home, and I hope I have a comfortable vibe while I’m up there like I expect."

In the month of June, Herring took unofficial visits to Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Herring also camped at two bluebloods in Alabama and Georgia. Although he has no other visits planned for July, he hopes to get back to Tuscaloosa and Athens in the future.

"At Alabama and Georgia I camped instead of visiting campus," Herring said. "Well, I want to visit Bama and Georgia again, and actually tour the campus this time. But, some other schools that I’d want to visit at some point are Baylor, South Carolina, Arizona State, and Clemson."

Michigan State holds one 2022 commitment from the state of Tennessee in Knoxville (Tenn.) West defensive back Shannon Blair.

Other visitors expected for the July 31st event include:

2023 four-star OL Cole Dellinger, 2023 OL Ryan Carretta, 2023 QB Kenny Minchey, 2023 four-star DE Jalen Thompson, 2023 OL Johnathan Slack, 2023 TE Brennan Parachek, and 2023 OG Dylan Senda.