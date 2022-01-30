2023 four-star DE Caleb Herring breaks down visit to Michigan State
Michigan State caught the eye of Tennessee four-star DE Caleb Herring since he received an offer from the program in April 2021. He has kept in touch with defensive graduate assistant Gerren DuHart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news