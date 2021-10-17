2023 Dexter duo reflects on visit to Michigan State

The pair has visited Michigan State multiple times including the summer and a game day visit for the Youngstown State game. This was the first trip to campus for Cabana since receiving an offer.

“It was amazing. I got the whole campus tour along with all the facilities and everything was impressive.” Cabana said, “I got to talk with a lot of the staff from people like nutrition staff to the strength staff and more.”

After touring around campus and spending time with support staff the teammates took photos and split up to talk to the position coaches and Mel Tucker.

“We got to do a little photo shoot and then sat down with coach Peagler to talk about what he would expect from me, what I can expect from him, and my future at Michigan State if it was where I decide to go.” Cabana said, “Then I got to sit down with Coach Tucker for a long time to talk about his program, why he wants me and all of that good stuff. It was really a blast.”