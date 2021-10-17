2023 Dexter duo reflects on visit to Michigan State

Michigan State hosted a pair of 2023 recruits out of Dexter (Mich.) in commitment Brennan Parachek and running-back target Cole Cabana.
The pair has visited Michigan State multiple times including the summer and a game day visit for the Youngstown State game. This was the first trip to campus for Cabana since receiving an offer.
“It was amazing. I got the whole campus tour along with all the facilities and everything was impressive.” Cabana said, “I got to talk with a lot of the staff from people like nutrition staff to the strength staff and more.”
After touring around campus and spending time with support staff the teammates took photos and split up to talk to the position coaches and Mel Tucker.
“We got to do a little photo shoot and then sat down with coach Peagler to talk about what he would expect from me, what I can expect from him, and my future at Michigan State if it was where I decide to go.” Cabana said, “Then I got to sit down with Coach Tucker for a long time to talk about his program, why he wants me and all of that good stuff. It was really a blast.”
Cabana has been putting up massive numbers for Dexter this season. Including nine touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Brennan Parachek was the first commitment in the Michigan State 2023 class.
“It was great to be back on campus! The coaches and facilities are amazing. I can't wait to come over for the game on the 30th!“ Parachek said, “We got there and did a photo shoot with Cole Cabana. I had meetings with both Coach Gilmore and Coach Tucker. Also did some more facility and campus tours.”
The 6-foot-6 TE had 34 receptions last season as a sophomore and 38 as a freshman and looks to be on pace to pass those numbers having a strong Junior season.