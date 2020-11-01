SpartanMag - 2022 Michigan DB discusses latest on recruitment

Harper Woods (MI) 2022 safety Christion Stokes just wrapped up his junior season and is now focusing on his recruitment in the coming months.

Stokes tweeted earlier today that he plans on coming out with a Top 5 list in the coming months and Michigan State remains one of the top options for the junior.

"I plan on coming out with a Top 5 around January, and then plan on committing somewhere around April or May if I had to guess," says Stokes.

Like most things in 2020, recruiting has been pushed back and that has had it's affect on Stokes.

"I've had to take my time because of the lack of visits and everything has just been crazy. I look forward to making the most out of this situation."

Stokes has 14 offers in total but says there is a few schools separating themselves as the leaders in his recruitment.

"Right now I'd have to say my top schools are Cincinnati, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Central Michigan but that could all change in the coming months."

Stokes did have some good things to say about the Michigan State victory over rival Michigan yesterday.

"It was a huge win for MSU to play as good as they did in a rivalry game in Tucker's first year and getting Paul back to East Lansing."

Stokes is a three star safety prospect and is ranked 11th in the state of Michigan in the class of 2022. This is definitely a name to keep an eye as Tucker goes in on his first official class at Michigan State.