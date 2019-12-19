2021 TX 4-Star QB Garrett Nussmeier talks MSU and JR. season
Flower Moound, TX is the home to Garrett Nussmeier, one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Nussmeier is coming off a junior season that was a huge success for him personally and for his team.
"I think My junior year was awesome and a lot of fun. We were 11-2, undefeated District Champions, Area Champions, Bi-District Champions."
"I also was named the 6-6A District MVP along with first team QB. I also recieved the state player of the week for week 11. It was definitely a successful year."
Going into his senior year, Nussmeier has a clear set of goals on what he would like to improve on.
"Next year I am looking to try and improve my strength and speed, just like last offseason. I think that is the most important thing for my development right now."
The talented Texan put up eye popping numbers as a junior. He was 288-of-431 passing, a 66.8 completion percentage. He finished with 3,788 yards passing and threw for 38 touchdowns.
After a strong season Nussmeier has the attention of college coaches across the country.
Some of the other teams who have already offered him are LSU, Georgia, Penn State, Louisville, South Carolina and others. Look for his offer list to continue to grow.
The offer from Michigan State has always been special for him though. His dad coached at Michigan State when he was young and his grandmother was a student at Michigan State.
"I really enjoyed my first visit to Michigan State and I followed them all year. I am very interested."
"My grandmother went to school there and I remember being a little kid hanging out at practice and stuff while my dad was coaching there. So that is a huge attractive factor to me."
Currently he doesn't have any plans set to visit Michigan State, but is hoping to get back up to East Lansing to check out the campus and spend time with the coaches.
He had previously planned to visit last June for camp, but was unable to make the trip. So getting him back on campus is imperative to the coaches chances of landing the talented gunslinger.
As far as where his recruitment is at, Nussmeier is very open to everyone right now.
"I have been in contact with just about every school that has offered me so far. I wouldnt say I have any favorites either, my recruitment is 100% open."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news