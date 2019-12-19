Flower Moound, TX is the home to Garrett Nussmeier, one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Nussmeier is coming off a junior season that was a huge success for him personally and for his team.

"I think My junior year was awesome and a lot of fun. We were 11-2, undefeated District Champions, Area Champions, Bi-District Champions."

"I also was named the 6-6A District MVP along with first team QB. I also recieved the state player of the week for week 11. It was definitely a successful year."

Going into his senior year, Nussmeier has a clear set of goals on what he would like to improve on.

"Next year I am looking to try and improve my strength and speed, just like last offseason. I think that is the most important thing for my development right now."

The talented Texan put up eye popping numbers as a junior. He was 288-of-431 passing, a 66.8 completion percentage. He finished with 3,788 yards passing and threw for 38 touchdowns.