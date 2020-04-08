Very excited and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University! Thank you to coaches @CoachCKap , @Coach_Harris75 , @Coach_mtucker and the rest of the @MSU_Football staff! ⚪️🟢 #GoGreen @BKHS_Football @BKHSAthletics @BlairRIVALS @tyjordan58 @Cassidy_Rob @AGhafir247 pic.twitter.com/trRxHjNrBn

"I was talking to coach Harris and coach Kapilovic all day. Coach Kapilovic really liked my film and how I finished my blocks."

Myslinski admits he didn't know too much about MSU before the offer but after the conversation with Kapilovic he is excited to learn more and would like to visit campus later on.

"Yes sir, we’re going to start speaking more frequently and learn more about the campus. It’s a very good program and is always very consistent!"

Myslinski picked up an offer from Florida State hours after his Michigan State offer. FSU and MSU joins Iowa, Maryland, Louisville, Oregon, Texas and others in his impressive offer list.