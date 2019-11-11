The lead recruiter for Foster is Michigan State wide receivers coach Don Treadwell, who was the coach to offer him a scholarship.

Michigan State offered Foster on Nov. 2, nine days later Foster jumped at the opportunity and committed to Michigan State. The recruitment of Foster moved quickly, the Spartan coaches were in contact with Foster for a little over a month before offering him.

Montorie Foster decided to play football his senior year for the first time since he was in 7th grade. Today, Foster is a Michigan State commit. Making the decision to play football quite possibly the biggest decision Foster has made in his young life to date.

I caught up with Rivals recruiting analyst Russell Johnson, who covers high school football in Ogradand got his thoughts on Montorie Foster.

""Foster is in the midst of his first season playing organized football since the 7th grade, and blew up following his second game of the season this year. The starting PG for the basketball team at Ohio powerhouse St. Edward, it took a little bit of time for things to click for Foster."

Johnson continued "While he was already a D1 basketball prospect, once Akron offered in September, Foster realized football was his future, and as his performances grew stronger, so did the offers he was receiving."

"While Foster remains a raw prospect, his talent can't be questioned. Still improving as a route-runner, Foster already has a knack for the ball and is not afraid to block when needed."

Foster is the third wide receiver in the 2020 class, joining Ian Stewart and Ricky White. Look for Michigan State coaches to add at least one more wide receiver to the 2020 recruiting class. They are targeting Alante Brown and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen heavily.

Foster becomes the seventeenth commitment in the 2020 class. He joins a class that features offensive lineman Dallas Fincher, tight end Tommy Guajardo, safety Darius Snow, wide receiver Ian Stewart, defensive end Kyle King, kicker Jack Olsen, linebacker Cal Haladay, defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, cornerback Angelo Grose, defensive end Chris Mayfield, linebacker Devin Hightower, wide receiver Ricky White and linebacker Cole DeMarzo defensive end Simeon Barrow, running back Jordon Simmons and quarterback Noah Kim.

Stay tuned, Spartan Mag will update this story with quotes from Foster later on.



