2020 MSU Kicker Jack Olsen selected for All-American Bowl
2020 Michigan State commit Jack Olsen earns All-American Bowl selection after competing against the best kickers in the country and coming out on top.
Michigan State commit Jack Olsen (@j_olsen82) was 💰 from 5️⃣2️⃣ yards out today.— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) July 11, 2019
He officially earned his ticket to the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #AllAmericanBowl 🏈#AABSZN20 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5YnOQyY0NH
Michigan State will be represented in the All-American Bowl by 2020 commit Jack Olsen. After a dominant camp performance Olsen became the first kicker selected for the prestigious game that can be seen on NBC January 4.
This years All-American Bowl will be the twentieth anniversary. It is viewed by many as the most popular and prestigious of all the All-American games.
Olsen recapped his dominant performance "It was a great experience competing with some of the best kickers. I was the only kid who only had to kick the first day to get the invite."
Olsen continued "I went 100% on field goals all day with multiple over 50 yards and every single one of my kickoffs was over 70 yards. Then they called out the top 3 performers of the day for 52 yard field goal and the other 2 guys missed and I made it, so I earned the spot."
The 🦶 that sent @j_olsen82 to @AABonNBC ‼️@Chris_Sailer #FBUTopGun pic.twitter.com/8E656NYjXa— Football University (@FBUcamp) July 11, 2019
Michigan State has always had great specialists on their roster, but Olsen will be the first Spartan kicker to participate in the game. A honor that stands out to Olsen.
"It means a great deal, there have been some great kickers coming through MSU over the years from Dan Conroy who graduated from my high school, to Brett Swenson, Michael Geiger and of course Matt Coghlin who has the record for most FG in a row."
After completing his senior year and the All-American game Olsen looks forward to getting to East Lansing to continue to work.
"I am just trying to go and learn as much as I can my freshman year from the coaches and veteran kickers and then compete for the job after that."
Olsen also wanted to recognize his teammates who have helped to get him where he is today.
"For those that know kicking know it takes the whole unit to do well, the long snapper and holder are such a big part but they usually dont get the recognition. I had one of the best snappers in the country last year, Brad George, who is playing in college this year so that gave me a leg up on my stats."