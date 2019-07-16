Michigan State commit Jack Olsen ( @j_olsen82 ) was 💰 from 5️⃣2️⃣ yards out today. He officially earned his ticket to the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #AllAmericanBowl 🏈 #AABSZN20 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5YnOQyY0NH

Michigan State will be represented in the All-American Bowl by 2020 commit Jack Olsen. After a dominant camp performance Olsen became the first kicker selected for the prestigious game that can be seen on NBC January 4.

This years All-American Bowl will be the twentieth anniversary. It is viewed by many as the most popular and prestigious of all the All-American games.

Olsen recapped his dominant performance "It was a great experience competing with some of the best kickers. I was the only kid who only had to kick the first day to get the invite."

Olsen continued "I went 100% on field goals all day with multiple over 50 yards and every single one of my kickoffs was over 70 yards. Then they called out the top 3 performers of the day for 52 yard field goal and the other 2 guys missed and I made it, so I earned the spot."



