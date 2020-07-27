SpartanMag - 16 MSU athletes positive for COVID-19; how much more can be endured?

Despite stringent efforts to prevent COVID-19 from penetrating the walls of Michigan State football, 16 Spartan student-athletes and four athletic department staff members tested positive during the week of July 18-24, the university announced via press release on Monday.

On Friday, all members of the Michigan State football team and coaching staff were put on 14-day quarantine following the positive tests of one player and two staff members. Spread of COVID-19 within the program proved to be more substantial in the days that followed, with two more staff members and 15 student-athletes testing positive.

No comments from university officials were issued, Monday.

All members of the football team are in isolation or quarantine, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on Wednesday. As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.

According to the press release, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue for the individuals who tested positive, while the individuals remain in isolation. Additional services are being provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

The Ingham County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.

Surveillance testing of football players will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts; the earliest possible return is Aug. 4 based on the 14-day quarantine.

The press release stated: Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been a total of 524 tests on student-athletes, with 23 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 100 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results. Per MSU Athletics policy, student-athletes were required to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts.

An Michigan State spokesperson confirmed with SpartanMag.com that MSU’s volleyball team, hockey team and men’s and women’s basketball teams are not in quarantine. Those teams are on campus and working out.