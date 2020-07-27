SpartanMag - 16 MSU athletes positive for COVID-19; how much more can be endured?

16 MSU athletes positive for COVID-19; how much more can be endured?
Despite stringent efforts to prevent COVID-19 from penetrating the walls of Michigan State football, 16 Spartan student-athletes and four athletic department staff members tested positive during the week of July 18-24, the university announced via press release on Monday.
On Friday, all members of the Michigan State football team and coaching staff were put on 14-day quarantine following the positive tests of one player and two staff members. Spread of COVID-19 within the program proved to be more substantial in the days that followed, with two more staff members and 15 student-athletes testing positive.
No comments from university officials were issued, Monday.
All members of the football team are in isolation or quarantine, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on Wednesday. As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.
According to the press release, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue for the individuals who tested positive, while the individuals remain in isolation. Additional services are being provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.
The Ingham County Health Department is conducting contact tracing.
Surveillance testing of football players will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts; the earliest possible return is Aug. 4 based on the 14-day quarantine.
The press release stated: Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been a total of 524 tests on student-athletes, with 23 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 100 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results. Per MSU Athletics policy, student-athletes were required to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts.
An Michigan State spokesperson confirmed with SpartanMag.com that MSU’s volleyball team, hockey team and men’s and women’s basketball teams are not in quarantine. Those teams are on campus and working out.
WHAT IT MEANS
This will go down as the worst news day for Spartan sports fans in relation to COVID-19 since the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournament in March. Whether it gets worse from here remains to be seen.
Last week’s shutdown of football workouts after two staffers and one player tested positive may have seemed overly cautious to some, but the subsequent positive tests proved that MSU’s decision-makers were wise to halt workouts when they did.
Michigan State was successful through June and most of July in preventing outbreaks by testing players thoroughly, and working them out in small groups. Although Michigan State may have been successful in preventing groups of players from mixing with one another, it proved difficult, if not impossible, to prevent them from coming in contact with infected staff members, hence the shutdown.
Now, Michigan State fans and members of the football program have to hope - first of all - that the infected will return to good health soon. Secondly, if and when football workouts resume, will players and staff members be able to return to the field as easily and gracefully as has become the norm for MLB and NBA athletes?
The MLB instituted a “COVID-19 injured list” for players earlier this month, which seemingly normalized the ailment. However, the MLB today postponed two games due to an outbreak of positive tests from at least 12 Miami Marlins players and staffers. The sporting world will watch to see if further outbreaks plague MLB teams and whether continued COVID-19 health problems, less than a week after the season began, spark new questions and criticism for that sport’s approach.
If the MLB continues to have problems with outbreaks and postponements, it could hamper the resolve of college football decision makers in their hopes of moving forward with scheduled games this fall.
However, if positive tests come and go in the sports world with a manageable number of infections and no hospitalizations for athletes, perhaps the pendulum of normalization could swing back in favor of moving forward with the country’s major team sports. The Clemson football example continues to be an interesting one. In late June, Clemson announced that 37 players had tested positive for COVID-19, with none showing serious symptoms. Last week, Clemson announced it had zero positive tests.
At best, Spartan fans - and college football fans - will have to hope that the outbreak Michigan State is experiencing proceeds as gently as was the case at Clemson. If Clemson’s worst days with COVID-19 are behind it, that could be a positive beacon for a college football nation clinging to hope.
As to whether these football teams should be on campus and working toward a season at all, well, that’s up to the experts, including Dr. Samuel Stanley, President of Michigan State University. So far, I haven’t heard a groundswell of calls from experts for the shutdown of Power Five college football for this fall. That could come in the days or weeks ahead. But for now, the difficulties Michigan State football is experiencing haven’t been a complete surprise. The medical staff allowed for this type of scenario when forging the plan toward August camp. The question is how many more hurdles and obstacles can be endured.