The CFP Board of Managers finalized an agreement to expand to 12-teams beginning in 2026. An earlier expansion required changes to the existing contract.

The College Football Playoff expansion to a 12-team format is officially moving up on the calendar. The CFP Board of Managers have agreed to expand the playoff beginning with the 2024 season.

The expanded format will result in the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids now qualifying for the CFP. Note that means the Power Five champions are not automatically guaranteed a spot in the CFP should a scenario where two Group of Five champions are ranked ahead of one of the Power Five champions ever arise.

The four highest-ranked conference champions get the top one through four seeds in the expanded playoff, along with a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds — either on the campus of the higher seed or at other designated sites.

For the 2024-2025 CFP, the first round games will occur on Dec. 21 at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site as designated by the host. While this is generally assumed to be for a situation such as a Group of Five host not having the capacity needed for a playoff game, there are also concerns about costs for some potential hosts as well. Weatherproofing college stadiums in northern states to be capable of hosting games so late in the year when they otherwise have not before may make a neutral site more appealing.

In order to get the agreement in place earlier, it required the Rose Bowl to consent to giving up its traditional timeslot on New Year's Day. In recent days, the bowl officials finally consented to the demands of the CFP.